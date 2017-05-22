Busy June at Shenandoah Valley Art Center

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of June and July, in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery, is presenting the SVAC Annual Member’s Judged Exhibit.

All participants exhibit the medium and artwork of their choosing. SVAC is proud that it is a community-based organization that showcases and supports its talented members with this annual exhibition. An opening reception and awards ceremony for the artists will be held Saturday, June 3, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and the public is encouraged to come and meet the artists.

The art center is planning to celebrate its thirty-first year and Annual Anniversary Party along with an exhibit opening for Local Landmarks & Landscapes. The exhibit and fundraiser will be in the newly acquired additional building located at 416 W. Main Street. All artwork will be available for purchase with 50% of each art sale going directly to SVAC. The exhibit will feature artists’ interpretations of landmarks and landscapes from the greater Waynesboro area. Painters, photographers, and printmakers will be exhibiting works based on a location assigned to them. Some locations include: The Wayne Theatre, Rockfish Gap, Humpback Rocks, Swannanoa, The Old Stone House, Downtown Vistas, the Serenity Gardens, and the Crozet Tunnel. The exhibit opening and party will be held June 16, 5 – 8 pm. Also join us for a special Local Tea and History event at the Waynesboro Heritage Museum June 28 at 2pm. Area historians and artist will talk about the landmarks and landscapes of the artwork. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit supported by memberships, local and statewide grants, and generous donations. Please consider joining us on our journey to promote high-quality artistic programming and creative opportunities for the community through your love of ART!

Ever wonder what your art needs to be finished, successful, win awards, and appeal to buyers? Join the Shenandoah Valley Art Center’s new critique class led by nationally recognized instructor Karen Rosasco. The class will meet Thursday, June 8, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and cost $20. Tai Chi in the Art Gallery with Linda Revis! Join in the fun every Tuesday morning in June, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Invitational Gallery. Discover the graceful art that is Tai Chi. ($10 per class) All are welcome! Hone your drawing skills and join the Open Drawing Sessions lead by artist Rose Guterbock. Every Thursday in June drawing sessions (2-4pm, $10) will be held for beginners and veteran artists. Try your hand at capturing different still-life setups while practicing gesture and rendering skills. FREE!!! Every 3rd Thursday, 12:00 – 2:00pm you are invited to join the SVAC Community Craft Circle led by Rose Guterbock! Bring a project to work on and get to know fellow artists. All ages welcome. Come try your hand at Easy Linocut Printmaking, Thursday June 7th, 1-4pm with instructor, Joe Phillips. Learn to cut and print your own editions of simply beautiful works of art. All tools and materials are supplied for this class!! The fee is $75 for this class AND you get to take the tools home with you. A second class is only $50 if you bring your tools! For the young artist, Shenandoah Valley Art Center offers, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids, presenting a creative art experience for young artists. Designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled, the classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks included for children ages 6 – 10. Preregistration required. (June 3,10,17,24, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class).

SAVE THE DATE! Parents, are you making plans for your children’s’ summer art enrichment? Check out the Summer Art Camps presented each year by SVAC. Pat Harvey, Saturday Art for Kids instructor, will present two one week session Art Camps, July 17 – 21 will feature Space themes and July 24 – 28 will feature Circus themes. Lynn Hilton Conyers will teach a Clay Camp featuring handbuilding and wheel throwing techniques for kids ages 6-16 at her Lyndhurst ceramic studio, July 17, 18 & 20-21. Preregistration and details are available at SVAC.

ARTIST OPPORTUNITIES! Go on line to the SVACART.COM and check out artist opportunities and calls for artists. Applications for SVAC Open Studio Tour, September 16 – 17, Fall Foliage Art Show, October 14-15, and 2018-2019 Solo/group exhibitors in the Invitational Gallery can be found.

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.