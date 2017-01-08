Busy January at Shenandoah Valley Art Center

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of January, is exhibiting in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery the artwork of the third annual Winter Contemporary Juried Exhibit featuring regional printmakers. All traditional and contemporary techniques of fine-art printmaking will be represented. Rather than ask artists to conform their practice to a particular theme this exhibition provides printmakers the opportunity to exhibit what they are exploring within their own individualized realities. In the members’ gallery and the docent room, SVAC member artists will present “Small Works” a variety of pieces of art selected by the artists from their preferred medium. The exhibition will be open to the public January 1 – 21. Exhibition galleries will be closed January 24 – 28.

Want to study art? Come learn the art of making Wire Stone Wrapping to be taught on Tuesday, January 10, 1-4 pm by Karen Friedlander with all supplies included. ($45) Ever wonder what your art needs to be finished, to be successful, to win awards or appeal to buyers? Join the SVAC’s new monthly Critique Class led by nationally recognized instructor Karen Rosasco. Classes held January 12, February 9, and March 9, 1-3 pm. ($20 per session) Bring one or two finished pieces or works in progress. For more information and registration, contact SVAC. Get your clay on! Sculpting Whimsical Clay Owls will be taught by Lynn Hilton Conyers on January 17 and 24th, 6-8pm, with all materials and firings provided. Learn the basic hand-building techniques of pinching and sculpting. ($50) Interested in wearable art? Join the Basic Kiln Fired Enameled Jewelry class taught by Audrey Young to be taught on January 21, 9am -5pm. Study this ancient art of fusing glass to metal! All supplies included. ($80) Back by popular demand, Easy One Brush Watercolor – Winter Sycamore to be taught by Joe Phillips on January 26, 1 – 4pm. Experience the “no secrets”, “easy to master” approach to watercolor painting. ($55)

For the young artist, Shenandoah Valley Art Center offers, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids, presenting a creative art experience for young artists. Designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled, the classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks included for children ages 6 – 10. Preregistration required. (January 7, 14, 21, 28, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class).

Call for Artists! Check out the SVAC website for information on upcoming show opportunities: 40 Under 40 (March 2017) and the Summer Solstice Exhibition (June 2017).

Save the date! Ellen Schorsch, pianist will present a program, “Musical Celebration of the Renaissance,” Sunday, February 12, 2:00pm at SVAC. Included will be pieces inspired by Renaissance literature and art from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.