Busy Drug Take Back Day in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department collected 621 pounds of unused or unwanted pharmaceuticals at Drug Take Back Day today.

This is most that the department has collected at one time at any Drug Take Back event.

The department was assisted in today’s collection by members of the Waynesboro-East Augusta Rotary Club, staff from Augusta Health and students from Blue Ridge Community College.

The next Drug Take Back Day will be in autumn.