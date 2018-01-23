Business leader Dorri Scott to speak at Bridgewater College

Dorri Scott, a business leader who focuses on women’s leadership, will speak at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1, in the Boitnott Room at Bridgewater College.

Scott is the chief executive officer of Ruby Red Press and publisher of three Northern Virginia publications—Loudoun Woman magazine, Prince William County Woman and Arlington Woman.

Scott combines academic research, storytelling and poetry to connect with her audiences.

She is also the author of an online blog, “Dialogue with Dorri,” and has written three books, including the bestseller Wake Up Women.

Active in the community and her local church, she serves on numerous civic, political, education and community boards, including the Women in Business Board at George Mason University and four Virginia Chamber of Commerce boards.

Scott graduated from Harvard Business School and earned a master’s in clinical social work from the University of Kansas. She also holds a B.A. in political science from The College of New Jersey.

Scott has appeared on several national and local television and radio shows, sharing her vision for women and the media.

The program is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.