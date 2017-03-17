Business entity, UCC document images available from SCC clerk’s office website at no charge

Various business entity, Uniform Commercial Code and federal tax lien documents filed in the Clerk’s Office of the State Corporation Commission are now available electronically to the public at no charge.

More than 3.5 million images are available for viewing or printing from the Clerk’s Office website. The images comprise approximately 8 million pages of documents submitted by 1.5 million business entities that have been accepted by the Clerk’s Office since January 1, 1997. The UCC and federal tax lien images date back to October 1, 2003.

All images (as PDF files) are “unofficial” and provided only for public convenience. If a certified copy of any document filed with the SCC is required, a request to the Clerk’s Office must be made including payment of the applicable fees.

“This is another major step to improve the service we provide to the Virginia business community and the general public,” said Clerk of the Commission Joel H. Peck. As of the end of 2016, there were 208,000 active Virginia and foreign corporations and 336,000 active Virginia and foreign limited liability companies of record in the Clerk’s Office.

On the website of the Clerk’s Office there is a link to the View Images feature: scc.virginia.gov/clk. And, there is a link provided in SCC eFile, the system by which business entities can make many of their filings and payments electronically: sccefile.scc.virginia.gov.

In order to view documents associated with a particular business entity, the SCC ID number is required. The unique eight-character number is assigned at the time of formation or registration. The SCC ID number can be obtained by doing a business entity name search in SCC eFile.

Since April 2004, the public has been using the SCC ID number to view images of annual reports filed by Virginia and foreign stock and nonstock corporations. There are nearly 4 million annual report images available (showing the principal officers and/or directors of a corporation) which date back to March 1995.