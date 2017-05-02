Building trade associations endorse Tom Perriello for governor

The Tidewater Builders Association and the Richmond Building Trades Council are endorsing Tom Perriello in the Democratic primary for governor of Virginia.

Affiliates of the larger Virginia State Building & Construction Trades Council, both organizations cite Perriello’s commitment to ensure basic economic security for Virginia’s workers as reasons for their endorsement.

Perriello was also endorsed by the Keystone Mountain Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters in February, the first major labor endorsement in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

“We are proud to support Tom and his inclusive economic vision that prioritizes growth from the ground up and the middle out. He understands that our next governor must protect our workers in a time when their livelihoods are increasingly threatened by wage theft, denial of benefits, and reduced bargaining powers,” said Tommy Bell, President of the Hampton Roads Building and Construction Trades Council.



“We need a leader who will advance a bold agenda to maintain dignity and expand opportunity for every worker across Virginia. Tom’s plan prioritizes economic security for all by guaranteeing benefits that allow workers to spend time with their families and expanding access to education so that every Virginian has access to the skills they need to enter an increasingly competitive labor force. He has our support heading into the June primary and beyond,” said Danny Watson, President of the Richmond Building Trades Council.

“I am proud to have the endorsement of these two organizations which do so much to protect the rights of Virginia’s construction workers in the Richmond and Hampton Roads regions,” said Perriello. “This campaign is about standing boldly for hardworking Virginians and their families for an inclusive economic future that leaves no race or region behind. The momentum is on our side, and that’s because thousands of Virginians know we can join together to make Virginia greater than it’s ever been.”