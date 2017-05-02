 jump to example.com

Building trade associations endorse Tom Perriello for governor

Published Tuesday, May. 2, 2017, 9:10 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Tidewater Builders Association and the Richmond Building Trades Council are endorsing Tom Perriello in the Democratic primary for governor of Virginia.

tom perrielloAffiliates of the larger Virginia State Building & Construction Trades Council, both organizations cite Perriello’s commitment to ensure basic economic security for Virginia’s workers as reasons for their endorsement.

Perriello was also endorsed by the Keystone Mountain Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters in February, the first major labor endorsement in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

“We are proud to support Tom and his inclusive economic vision that prioritizes growth from the ground up and the middle out. He understands that our next governor must protect our workers in a time when their livelihoods are increasingly threatened by wage theft, denial of benefits, and reduced bargaining powers,said Tommy Bell, President of the Hampton Roads Building and Construction Trades Council.

“We need a leader who will advance a bold agenda to maintain dignity and expand opportunity for every worker across Virginia. Tom’s plan prioritizes economic security for all by guaranteeing benefits that allow workers to spend time with their families and expanding access to education so that every Virginian has access to the skills they need to enter an increasingly competitive labor force. He has our support heading into the June primary and beyond,” said Danny Watson, President of the Richmond Building Trades Council.

 

“I am proud to have the endorsement of these two organizations which do so much to protect the rights of Virginia’s construction workers in the Richmond and Hampton Roads regions,” said Perriello. “This campaign is about standing boldly for hardworking Virginians and their families for an inclusive economic future that leaves no race or region behind. The momentum is on our side, and that’s because thousands of Virginians know we can join together to make Virginia greater than it’s ever been.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Ninth inning rally falls short in 3-2 loss for Potomac
Pannone’s dominance, offense’s power lead to 5-0 Lynchburg win
How common is hearing loss?
Auditions set for Wayne Theatre production of ‘Shrek The Musical’
Staff leadership seminar focuses on people-first leadership principles
Does Billy Corgan get anything from buying the NWA name?
Dominion Virginia Power plan sees more clean energy
Podcast: Chris Graham, Doug Ward promote Night of the Superstars on ESPN-1360
Dorothy McAuliffe on USDA action on child nutrition
Game Notes: No. 10 Virginia plays host to Liberty Tuesday
Warner, Kaine issue statements on government funding bill
McAuliffe to lead trade, marketing mission to Mexico
School safety patrollers throughout the Commonwealth honored
Eat wings Wednesday: Help stop suicide
Eastern Mennonite University confers nearly 500 degrees at 99th Commencement
SVEC prepares for potential strong Monday storms
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 