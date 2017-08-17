 jump to example.com

Buies Creek rallies, tops Hillcats in extras

Published Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 12:09 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Lynchburg held a 3-2 lead from the fourth inning until the seventh, but Buies Creek tied it at that time and used a four-run 11th inning to claim a 7-3 result Wednesday night at City Stadium.

lynchburg hillcatsIt represented the third straight game between the Hillcats and Astros that was decided in a team’s final at-bat. Lynchburg fell to 16-16 in such contests and 5-7 in extra-inning affairs. The Hillcats still maintain the best overall record in the Carolina League at 73-49.

The Hillcats scored the first run of the evening in the third on back-to-back doubles by Sam Haggerty and Willi Castro. Buies Creek answered with two runs in the fourth to take a 2-1 advantage. However, the Hillcats responded immediately with a two-run bottom of the fourth to reclaim the lead, 3-2.

Sicnarf Loopstok led off the fourth with a double and scored two batters later on a Connor Marabell single. Two batters after that, Claudio Bautista drove in Marabell with a sacrifice fly. The Hillcats maintained their 3-2 margin until the Astros evened the score in the seventh when Rodrigo Ayarza tripled and Myles Straw singled.

Knotted at 3-all, Buies Creek surged ahead in the 11th. The Astros plated four runs on the combination of three hits and three walks. Carmen Benedetti’s two-run double to make it 6-3 served as the big blow in the frame.

Kieran Lovegrove (3-3) suffered the loss, while Carlos Sierra (3-1) earned the victory with five strikeouts over three scoreless innings of relief. Dominic DeMasi did not factor into the decision despite leaving the game with a 3-2 lead after a quality start. He allowed just two runs on seven hits in six innings.

Lynchburg concludes its only home series against Buies Creek Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Tanner Tully (0-3, 4.86) will start for Lynchburg. The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Red Sox shock Potomac with four-run 10th
Bridgewater College announces arts, events for 2017 fall semester
Good neighbor agreement enables Virginia Department of Forestry, USFS to work together
Virginia Tech alumnus rocks MTV Video Music Awards
Senators sack Squirrels, take series
McAuliffe: ‘Path forward is clear’ on Confederate monument removal
Dr. Deborah Greubel appointed VP. dean of Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences
VDOT to conduct geological tests at Natural Bridge
Men’s soccer: Virginia picked second in ACC Coastal preseason poll
More than 9,000 ask Charlottesville to create peace memorial
American youths increasingly exposed to extremist messages online
Travel Channel coming to The Diamond this Friday
Warner, Kaine call on Sessions to step up efforts to combat hate-based violence
Tim Kaine: ‘We will not go back to the days of hatred and bigotry’
Statement from Dr. Ralph Northam on Confederate statues
NASCAR hands out penalties, suspensions prior to the UNOH 200 at BMS
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 