Broyles Award announces 2017 nominees

The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced the nominees for the 2017 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches.

The 56 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1500 assistant coaches representing 129 Division One programs across the country. For the first time in the award’s 22-year history, a committee representing the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) was also included in the Broyles Award selection process.

Nominees

Alabama – Brian Daboll, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Arizona – Rod Smith, Co–Offensive Coordinator

Arizona State – Phil Bennett, Defensive Coordinator

Arkansas State – Brian Early, Defensive Line Coach

Auburn – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator

Boise State – Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Bowling Green State – Matt Brock, Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

California – Beau Baldwin, Offensive Coordinator

Central Florida – Troy Walters, Offensive Coordinator

Clemson – Tony Elliot, Co–Offensive Coordinator, Running Backs

Eastern Michigan – Neal Neathery, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

FAU – Chris Kiffin, Defensive Coordinator

FIU – Brent Guy, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Fresno State – Orlondo Steinauer, Defensive Coordinator

Georgia – Mel Tucker, Defensive Coordinator

Georgia State – Nate Fuqua, Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers

Iowa State – Jon Heacock, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Kansas State – Sean Snyder, Special Teams Coordinator

LSU – Dave Aranda, Defensive Coordinator

Memphis – Joe Lorig, Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Linebackers

Miami – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator

Michigan – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Michigan State – Harlon Barnett, Co–Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach

Mississippi State – Todd Grantham, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Missouri – Josh Heupel, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

NC State – Dwayne Ledford, Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator

North Texas – Graham Harrell, Offensive Coordinator

Northwestern – Mike Hankwitz, Defensive Coordinator

Notre Dame – Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator

Ohio State – Larry Johnson, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach

Oklahoma – Bill Bedenbaugh, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

Oklahoma State – Mike Yurcich, Offensive Coordinator/QBs

Ole Miss – Derrick Nix, Running Backs Coach

Oregon – Jim Leavitt, Defensive Coordinator

Penn State – Brent Pry, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

San José State – Bojay Filimoeatu, Linebackers Coach

SMU – Joe Craddock, Offensive Coordinator

South Carolina – Coleman Hutzler, Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

Southern Miss – Tony Pecoraro, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

Stanford – Mike Bloomgren, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

Syracuse – Brian Ward, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

TCU – Chad Glasgow, Defensive Coordinator

Temple – Jim Panagos, Defensive Line

Texas – Todd Orlando, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Toledo – Brian Wright, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

Troy – Vic Koenning, Defensive Coordinator

U.S. Military Academy – Brent Davis, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

USC – Tee Martin, Offensive Coordinator/WR Coach

Utah State – Mark Tommerdahl, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs

Virginia Tech – Bud Foster, Defensive Coordinator

Wake Forest – Warren Ruggiero, Offensive Coordinator

Washington – Pete Kwiatkowski, Defensive Coordinator

Washington State – Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator / Secondary

West Virginia – Tony Gibson, Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Western Kentucky – Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator

Wisconsin – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator

An 18-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, along with a committee representing the Football Writers Association of America will select 15 semi-finalists and five finalists from the list of nominees and an overall winner. Those finalists will be invited to travel to Little Rock, Ark. where the 2017 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 5th at the Marriott Hotel. For more information about the award, download the official Broyles Award brochure here.

The winner of the 2016 Broyles Award was Brent Venables, Clemson defensive coordinator. Winners from the past five seasons are not eligible to be nominated for the Broyles Award. For a list of all previous winners and finalists, visit the Broyles Award website.

This year marks the second time the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation has presented the award. Proceeds from the 2017 Broyles Award support the mission of the Broyles Foundation; to provide education, support, and resources to Alzheimer’s caregivers. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on Facebook and Twitter.