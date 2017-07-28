BRITE transit facility dedicated

State, regional, and local leaders and several BRITE transit riders gathered to officially open the BRITE Transit Facility and welcome new buses to the fleet this morning.

Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission Executive Director Bonnie Riedesel and Board Chair Frank Friedman kicked off the event, then introduced remarks from key officials including Jennifer DeBruhl, Virginia Department of Rail & Public Transportation Chief of Public Transportation; Bruce Simms, Virginia Regional Transit CEO; and Wayne Martin, BRITE Transit Advisory Committee Chair.

Nancy Gourley, CSPDC Transit Manager, offered up rider perspectives to the proceedings, introducing BRITE transit riders Rebecca Messer and Paul Terry, as well as Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center teacher Stephen Sweeney, who all shared how important reliable transit is to many Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro residents by providing access to training, services, health care, and employment.

The event was a celebration of reaching several milestones since the CSPDC took over the administration of the BRITE Bus Transit System several years ago. BRITE Bus provides fixedroute and on-demand transportation in the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro area. Services are administered by the CSPDC, with operational recommendations provided by the BRITE Transit Advisory Committee.

In addition to taking ownership of the transit operations facility in Fishersville and placing a new fleet of nine silver buses and one new trolley into service, a contract was awarded for transit service provisions to Virginia Regional Transit. BRITE has also initiated a new social media presence in addition to the information available at BRITEbus.org. Transit users can visit @BRITEbus on Facebook and Twitter for updates on routes and real-time service announcements, or for general information or customer service inquiries.