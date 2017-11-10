Brig. Gen. John Epperly to address Fishburne for Veteran’s Day

Brig. Gen. John M. Epperly will provide the featured address during the Fishburne Military School Veteran’s Day ceremony at 3:30pm today.

Epperly serves as the Deputy Commanding General for Operations in the 29th Infantry Division of the Virginia Army National Guard. Epperly is responsible for all operational planning and execution for the division and its subordinate brigades in support of both combat operations and support to civil authorities. Epperly is also the primary operational interface between the division and the National Capital Region during defense support to civil authority.

Epperly is further responsible for the 29th Infantry Division’s training readiness to meet operational requirements for rapid worldwide deployment.

Throughout the span of his 30-year military career, Epperly has commanded at every level from an M1A1 tank platoon up to and including an infantry brigade combat team. In 2005, Epperly led the no notice deployment of 2-116th Infantry as part of Task Force Cyclone (38th Infantry Division) to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in support of OPERATION VIGILANT RELIEF in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

During a second battalion command in 2007, Epperly led 3-116th Infantry in combat operations as part of the Iraqi Surge Campaign in support of OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM. Epperly’s battalion was recognized with a Meritorious Unit Commendation and both the Reckord Trophy and Kerwin Award as the best and most ready battalion in the Army National Guard in 2008.

His current duty station is as Deputy Commanding General–Operations, 29th Infantry Division, Fort Belvoir.

“Fishburne Military School is proud and honored to have Gen. Epperly as our Veteran’s Day speaker. He is the epitome of the citizen soldier and has dedicated his life to the very principles that make up our Leadership for Life concept. We look forward to hearing his perspectives on the day and his advice for leaders in training,” notes Capt. Mark E. Black, US Navy (ret.), Superintendent of Fishburne Military School.