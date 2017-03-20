Bridgewater’s Jessica Lam named Honorable Mention All-American
Published Monday, Mar. 20, 2017, 8:26 pm
Front Page » Sports » Bridgewater’s Jessica Lam named Honorable Mention All-American
Bridgewater College senior guard Jessica Lam has been selected to the D-III News All-American team as an honorable mention selection.
The honor adds to the list of postseason accolades received by the Eagles standout. Lam was also the ODAC Player of the Year and a first-team pick on the D3hoops.com All-South Region team.
Lam capped off her career with one of the best seasons in Bridgewater history. She led the ODAC in scoring with a 21.1 average. She also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists per game. Lam ranked fourth in the conference in free-throw percentage (79.9%) and ninth in field goal percentage (48.0%). Lam ranks No. 18 in the nation in points per game and No. 5 in free throws made with 159.
Lam also owns the three highest-scoring games in Bridgewater women’s program history. She set the single-game record early in the season with 36 points in an overtime loss to Ferrum. She then shattered that mark with a 41-point outburst in a road victory over conference foe Randolph-Macon. In her final game at Nininger Hall, she scored 35 points in a victory over Roanoke.
Lam’s 21.1 scoring average is a new program season record, breaking the mark set in 1969-69 when Nancy Boller scored 20.1 points per game. Lam’s total of 548 points this season ties the program record set by Marsha Kinder during the Eagles’ 2005-06 run to the Sweet 16.
Lam finished her career with 1,344 points to rank No. 6 on the Eagles’ all-time scoring chart.
