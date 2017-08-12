 jump to example.com

Bridgewater Students win Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships

Published Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 6:37 pm

Two Bridgewater College seniors have won grants from the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships Program. The program enables students to study or intern abroad, thereby gaining skills critical to the national security and economic competitiveness of the United States.

bridgewater collegeCourtney Hawkins is an art/philosophy major who is minoring in cultural studies and peace studies. She is also a Flory honors student. Her award from the Gilman program will fund a trip to Meknes, Morocco, where she will participate in the International Studies Abroad Language, Culture and Society program. She will also add a service-learning component to her program.

Hawkins is the daughter of Eric and Jennifer Hawkins of Martinsville, Va.

Alyssa Parker is a sociology major with a cultural studies minor. Her award from the Gilman program will allow her to study in Ghana on the International Student Exchange Programs’ Global Engagement program. This, too, includes a service-learning/internship component and an indigenous language course. Parker also received a Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges Experiential Learning award toward her semester abroad.

Parker is the daughter of Jennifer Utz of Summerduck, Va., and Gaylord Parker of Brandy Station, Va.

The Gilman Scholarship Program is sponsored by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State. The bureau fosters mutual understanding between the people of the United States and other countries to promote friendly, sympathetic and peaceful relations.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

