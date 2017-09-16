 jump to example.com

Bridgewater steamrolls Apprentice, 52-0

Published Saturday, Sep. 16, 2017, 11:25 pm

Junior Isaac Evans returned two interceptions for touchdowns, as the Bridgewater College football team shut out Apprentice 52-0 on Saturday night.

bridgewater eaglesEvans also blocked a field goal attempt in the victory. Freshman Dionte Wood led the defense with six tackles and two sacks.

Quarterback Jay Scroggins returned from injury and completed 11-of-21 passes for 150 yards and a score. Malivai Barker rushed for 134 yards and two TDs on just 19 carries, and tight end Grant Monson led the receiving corps with three catches for 54 yards.

The Eagles jumped all over Apprentice with a hurry-up offense, picking up first downs on four of the first five plays. Barker’s 3-yard plunge capped an eight-play drive that featured five BC first downs.

Sophomore William Clift III then forced a fumble that was recovered by Muhammad Khan deep in Apprentice territory. Barker carried it in again for a quick 14-0 lead.

Late in the first quarter Evans tied a Bridgewater record with his third career pick-six, taking an interception back 45 yards for a 21-0 Eagle lead.

Evans then blocked a 27-yard field goal attempt early in the second quarter to keep the Builders scoreless. A long Scroggins pass to Rayvon Johnson up the middle keyed a drive that ended with a 21-yard Plato Eliades field goal and a 24-0 first half lead.

Apprentice put together a strong two-minute drive at the end of the half, but consecutive sacks by Wood and LaDarion Rivers (a strip-sack) ended the threat.

Evans’ 26-yard pick-six in the third quarter set the new school record with four, and made it 31-0 Bridgewater.

A 26-yard deep out to Monson led to Johnson’s TD catch and a 38-0 lead. Brendon Matureycame in and also successfully led a no-huddle touchdown drive, ending in Jarrod Denham‘s rushing score. That made it 45-0, still in the third quarter.

Trey Stephens capped the scoring by breaking a tackle on a nine-yard screen pass in the fourth quarter, making the final scoreline 52-0.

Apprentice got 139 yards on the ground from Ethan Bryce.

Bridgewater enters their bye week at 3-0, and will have two weeks to prepare for a tough ODAC opener at Hampden-Sydney on September 30.

   
