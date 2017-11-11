Bridgewater falls to Washington in finale, 41-7

The Bridgewater defense made some plays after going down 28-7, but the Eagles never recovered from a slow start in a 41-7 loss at Washington University.

Bridgewater trailed 28-7 at the half but the Eagles made several second quarter plays to avoid further damage. William Clift III intercepted a pass on the BC 8-yard line, and fellow sophomore safety Matt Dang blocked a field goal at the end of the period.

Muhammad Khan stuffed a fourth-and-short try on the opening drive of the third quarter, with Clift in on the play late as well. On the next possession, BC forced a field goal.

The Eagles followed that by throwing an interception however, and the dam finally broke as Jason Singer got behind the Eagle defense for a 42-yard touchdown.

Clift was all over the field, finishing with 12 tackles, two for loss, an interception and pass breakup. Davonta Womack, Isaac Evans and Gary Ramey Jr. all had nine tackles, with Womack adding 95 kick return yards.

WashU had jumped out to a 14-0 lead in just five and a half minutes. An interception on the third play from scrimmage was followed by two quick scoring drives for the hosts to put BC in a hole.

Brendon Maturey led a much-needed scoring drive in response, hanging in for a 12-yard third down pickup plus a roughing penalty. He scrambled for 18 yards on the next play, and then for a 24-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-14.

John Fisher got a good block on a screen pass and carried it in from 27 yards out for a 21-7 Washington lead. Johnny Davidson found Singer over the top for a 37-yard score and a 28-7 advantage early in the second quarter.

Senior Josh Brooks jumped a screen pass for his fifth interception of the season, late in the third quarter. Bridgewater couldn’t complete a deep ball on fourth down to Corey Jochim, and the Bears tacked on a field goal on the final play of the third period to make it 41-7.

Davidson completed 31-of-42 passes for 380 yards and four scores for the Bears. Singer had 103 yards and two TDs on five receptions.

Bridgewater concludes the 2017 season with a record of 4-6, while Washington University wraps up the year at 3-6.