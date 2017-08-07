Bridgewater College welcomes 11 new faculty members

Bridgewater College welcomes 11 new full-time faculty members for the 2017-18 academic year.

The faculty members, who will arrive on campus in mid-August for meetings before the start of classes on Aug. 29, will join the departments of communication studies and theatre, economics and business administration, English, health and human sciences, history and political science, mathematics and computer science, music, world languages and cultures, and the Teacher Education Program.

The new faculty members, announced by Leona Sevick, provost and vice president for academic affairs, are as follows:

Johanna Birkland will join the department of communication studies and theatre as assistant professor of communication studies. She earned a B.S. in biological sciences from Cornell University, an M.S. in instructional design from Syracuse University, an M.S. in communication from Ithaca College and a Ph.D. in information studies from Syracuse University.

Joining the department of economics and business administration is Roslyn Vargas as assistant professor of business administration. She earned a B.A. in sociology from Florida Atlantic University, and an M.S. in human resources management and a D.B.A. in human resources management specialization from Nova Southeastern University.

The department of English welcomes Sam Hamilton as assistant professor. He earned a dual B.A. in English and Philosophy from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, an M.A.T. in secondary English education from the University of Pittsburgh, an M.A. in English— composition from the University of Florida and a Ph.D. in literacy and cultural studies: composition certificate (ABD) from the University of Pittsburgh.

The department of health and human sciences welcomes two new faculty members – Kyle Kelleran as assistant professor and Anna Leal as assistant professor. Kelleran earned a B.S. in sport and exercise science from Gannon University, an M.S. in sport studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in human movement sciences (ABD) from Old Dominion University. Leal received a B.S. in biomedical engineering from Washington University, an M.S. in biomedical engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Joining the department of history and political science is Kathrin Kranz as assistant professor of global studies. She received a B.A. in international politics from the University of Stirling, an L.L.M. in public international law from London School of Economics and Political Science. She earned an M.A. in political science and a Ph.D. in peace studies and political science from the University of Notre Dame.

The department of mathematics and computer science welcomes Daniel Graham as assistant professor of computer science. He received a B.S. in computer engineering and an M.Eng. in systems engineering from the University of Virginia and a Ph.D. in computer science from the College of William and Mary.

Vimari Colón-León has received a teaching fellowship in the department of music. She earned a B.M. in music education, a graduate artist diploma in flute performance and an M.M. in music education from the Conservatory of Music of Puerto Rico. She earned a Ph.D. in music education (ABD) from the University of Miami.

Joining the department of world languages and cultures is Kara Folmar. She earned a B.A. in psychology and Spanish from Bridgewater College and an M.A. in Spanish from Middlebury College.

The Teacher Education Program welcomes two new faculty members – Gwendolyn Jones as assistant professor and Beth Lehman as assistant professor. Jones earned a B.A. in sociology/applied social relations from Eastern Connecticut State University, an M.A. in comprehensive special education from the University of Connecticut and an Ed.D. in curriculum and instruction from West Virginia University. Lehman received a B.A. in English education from Goshen College and an M.A. in English from Butler University. She earned an M.S. in English education and a Ph.D. in culture, literacy and language education from Indiana University.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.