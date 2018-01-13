Bridgewater College students to debate ethical issues in a multicultural society at Ethics Bowl

Five students from Bridgewater College will compete Feb. 11 and 12 against students from Virginia’s 15 other leading independent colleges and universities in a debate involving ethical issues in a multicultural society.

The Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges (VFIC) 19th annual statewide collegiate Wells Fargo Ethics Bowl will be held at Hampden-Sydney College in Hampden Sydney, Va. The event is free and open to the public.

Participating from Bridgewater are Sophie Hargrave, a junior from Greensboro, N.C., Victoria Hill, a sophomore from Luray, Va., Fiona Lane-Sweeney, a junior from Hillsville, Va., Noah Robertson, a sophomore from Chesapeake, Va., and Sabrina Volopni, a senior from East Elmhurst, N.Y. The faculty coordinator for the team is Dr. Jacob Graham, assistant professor of philosophy.

Many notables from a variety of career fields including business, law, education, finance, journalism and others will hear team presentations and offer reactions to the students’ presentations.

The Ethics Bowl will begin Feb. 11 at 2:30 p.m. in Johns Auditorium, with the first matches scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in various classrooms throughout Bortz Library, Brown Student Center and Johns Auditorium. On Feb. 12, the third and fourth rounds will begin at 8:30 a.m. The final round of competition will take place at 11 a.m. in Blackwell Auditorium. The winning team will be announced at 12:15 p.m.

Founded in 1952, the VFIC is a nonprofit fund-raising partnership supporting the programs and students of 15 leading independent colleges in Virginia.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.