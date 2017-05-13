 jump to example.com

Bridgewater College presents 2017 education awards

Published Saturday, May. 13, 2017, 7:41 pm

Bridgewater College’s Teacher Education Program presented two awards at the college awards ceremony on May 7.

bridgewater collegeThe Virginia Scholars Award was presented to Bridgewater College senior Emma Forester.

The award honors an outstanding woman at each of Virginia’s four-year colleges and universities who has demonstrated a potential for distinctive service in any field of education.

Foerster, a liberal studies major, is the daughter of Robert and Beth Foerster of Singers Glen, Va. She is a member of Alpha Chi, a national scholastic honor society. During the spring 2017 semester, she is completing her student-teaching at Linville-Edom Elementary School.

Five seniors were selected as a Virginia Teacher of Promise, an organization that recognizes the best prospective teachers in the United States. Recipients become part of a larger Teachers of Promise network, whose purpose is to discover, recognize and grow the next generation of great teachers.

Selected from Bridgewater College were: Josh Bollinger, Sammantha Hall, Megan LaPrade, Abigail Ratliff and Jonathon Wilson.

Bollinger, a chemistry major, is the son of Glenn and Debbie Bollinger of Bridgewater, Va. Bollinger will teach chemistry at Fort Defiance High School in the fall.

Hall, a liberal studies major, is the daughter of Philip and Teena Hall of Crimora, Va.

LaPrade, a mathematics major, is the daughter of Joe and Darlene LaPrade of Bridgewater, Va. LaPrade will teach mathematics at Wilbur Pence Middle School in the fall.

Ratliff, a liberal studies major, is from Verona, Va.

Wilson, a music major, is the son of Marc and Mary Wilson of Salem, Va. In the fall, Wilson will serve as director of instrumental and vocal music at Shelburne Middle School in Staunton, Va.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

