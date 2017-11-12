Bridgewater College instructional designer receives technology award

Emily Goodwin, instructional designer in the C.E. Shull Informational Technology Center at Bridgewater College, has received the 2017 H. Hiter Harris III Excellence in Instructional Technology.

The award, which was presented in Richmond by the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges (VFIC), recognizes Goodwin for her “clear and abiding commitment to help incorporate the use of technology in innovative ways in the undergraduate educational experience.”

Goodwin’s responsibilities at Bridgewater College include new faculty training, administration of the course management system, serving as program coordinator for the VFIC Language Exchange program at the college, creating and implementing training sessions for the campus and facilitating professional development opportunities for the faculty.

Goodwin is also the co-creator and co-facilitator of the Digital Scholarship Working Group – a group of faculty members that focuses on the design, implementation, and evaluation of digital course projects. The working group was created as a result of a VFIC Instructional Technology grant that Goodwin and a co-worker, Cori Strickler, received in 2015 and has been continued the past two years.

In the spring of 2017 she piloted Digital Scholarship Gurus, a new service for students who are trained by the IT Center to support their peers with digital projects including websites, videos, podcasts, and infographics.

Before coming to Bridgewater in 2014, Goodwin worked as a public elementary school teacher for 10 years in kindergarten, first and third grade. She has a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University in Interdisciplinary Studies and a master’s degree from Virginia Tech in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis on Instructional Technology.

The H. Hiter Harris III Excellence in Instructional Technology Award was created in 2016 through an endowment gift from H. Hiter III, managing director of Harris Williams & Co. and current board chair of VFIC. The award includes a stipend to support the recipient’s scholarly research and professional development activities.

Founded in 1952, the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges is a nonprofit fund-raising partnership supporting the programs and students of 15 leading independent colleges in the commonwealth: Bridgewater College, Emory & Henry College, Hampden-Sydney College, Hollins University, Lynchburg College, Mary Baldwin University, Marymount University, Randolph College, Randolph-Macon College, Roanoke College, Shenandoah University, Sweet Briar College, University of Richmond, Virginia Wesleyan University and Washington and Lee University.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.