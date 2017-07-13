Bridgewater College to host Virginia Private College Week July 24-29

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Bridgewater College will welcome prospective students and their families for Virginia Private College Week, which will be observed July 24-29.

The program, launched in 1997, is sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV) to promote educational opportunities available at the commonwealth’s private colleges.

Bridgewater will host two information sessions daily for prospective students and their families. The sessions, held Monday throughFriday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Wampler President’s Suite of Nininger Hall, will include campus tours, financial aid and admissions curriculum/program overviews. On July 29 there will be a 9 a.m. session only. Ample parking is available in the parking lot near the baseball/softball fields on College Street. Parking signs will be posted.

Each prospective student who visits at least three of the 25 participating CICV institutions will receive three application-fee waivers for Virginia private colleges.

Students may use these waivers to apply to any three participating CICV colleges for free. In addition, students visiting at least three institutions will also be eligible for a drawing for a $500 Amazon gift card.

“Virginia Private College Week provides prospective students an opportunity to intimately explore many of the fine, private colleges in Virginia,” said Reggie Webb, vice president for enrollment at Bridgewater. “We are excited to showcase the many unique facets of Bridgewater College throughout the week as students seek the right ‘fit’ for their college careers.”

To register for a session at Bridgewater, call (540) 828-5375, or register online at www.bridgewater.edu/admissions/visit-campus.

The CICV was founded in 1971 to promote the interests of non-profit, independent higher education in Virginia and was instrumental in starting the state’s Tuition Assistance Grant (TAG) program.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.