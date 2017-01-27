Bridgewater College to host communications designer Tracy DeLuca on Jan. 31

Tracy DeLuca, a communications design and project lead at IDEO, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.

At IDEO, a global design company that creates positive impact through design, DeLuca’s specialty is finding solutions to tough business and social challenges.

DeLuca uses the creative problem-solving process of Design Thinking to identify, envision and express innovations for a wide variety of clients around the world, including Wells Fargo, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Genentech, Samsung, Gillette, Proactiv and Girl Scouts USA.

She serves as co-host of the “Results May Vary” podcast, an experiment to see what happens when you set out to intentionally design your life.

DeLuca has taught Advertising & Copywriting at the Academy of Art in San Francisco and Miami Ad School. She has guest lectured at California College of the Arts (CCA) and University of California’s Hastings College of the Law.

DeLuca earned an M.S. in mass communications, advertising and copywriting from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Brandcenter and a B.S. in mass communications from Miami University.

The program is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.