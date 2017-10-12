Bridgewater College to hold CROP Meal, Walk

Bridgewater College will hold a CROP Meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, in the main dining hall in the Kline Campus Center.

BC faculty, staff and members of the local community purchase CROP Meals surrendered by BC students and enjoy “dinner out” in the KCC dining hall. The meals have been paid for on the student meal plan, and all proceeds go directly to CROP’s hunger relief, education and development programs in 80 countries around the world. The cost of the meal is $8 for adults; $6 for children 12 and under.

The Bridgewater/Dayton area CROP Hunger Walk begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Bridgewater Community Center located at 201 Green Street.

Bridgewater College students and members of the local community will get sponsors for every kilometer of the 6 kilometer (3.7 mile) route they walk. Money will be put towards stopping hunger.

Last year’s CROP Meal and Hunger Walk raised more than $6,300 for Church World Service’s hunger-fighting development efforts around the world.

“While the world’s poverty and pain can be overwhelming,” says Bridgewater College’s Chaplain Robbie Miller, “the CROP Meal and CROP Hunger Walk are simple yet significant steps anyone can take to make a very real difference in the lives of others.”

Some 2,000 communities are joining together in interfaith community CROP Hunger Walks around the theme “Ending Hunger One Step at a Time.” Local ministries share in the funds raised by the walks. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from the CROP Meal and CROP Hunger Walk are given to the Bridgewater Area Inter-Church Food Pantry.

To reserve a CROP Meal or register for the CROP Hunger Walk, contact Miller at 540-828-5383 or via email at rmiller@bridgewater.edu

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.