Bridgewater College graduates 368 on Saturday

As Bridgewater College’s 368 graduating seniors and their families celebrated on Saturday, May 20, retired four-star Air Force Gen. Philip M. Breedlove—who commanded all U.S. forces in Europe as the head of U.S. European Command and all NATO forces as Supreme Allied Commander, Europe—focused his address on “Answering Our Nation’s Call,” and urged the seniors to lead with wisdom and greatness.

Of Saturday’s graduates, ­­­102 earned bachelor of arts degrees and 240 earned bachelor of science degrees. The college’s president, Dr. David W. Bushman, conferred the degrees at the ceremony.

Eighteen members of the class graduated summa cum laude – the top academic honor which requires at least a 3.9 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Thirty-three graduates earned magna cum laude honors – 3.7 or better average. Cum laude honors, requiring a 3.4 grade point average, were earned by 53 graduates. In addition, academic honors at each level require students to meet certain standards on a comprehensive exam; those earning summa cum laude and magna cum laude also must achieve required grade levels on an honors project.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.