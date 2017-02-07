 jump to example.com

Bridgewater College to present Interfaith Film Festival Feb. 15-16

Published Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 7:52 am

bridgewater collegeBridgewater College will present an interfaith film festival Feb. 15 and 16. Both films will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Boitnott Room on campus.

American East will be screened on Wednesday, Feb. 15. A 2008 film, American East is a drama about Arab-Americans living in post-9/11 Los Angeles. The story highlights the pressures under which many Arab-Americans live by focusing on the points-of-view of three main characters.

A Bottle in the Gaza Sea will be shown on Thursday, Feb. 16. A 2011 drama about the friendship that develops between a 20-year-old Palestinian and Tal Levine, a 17-year old Israeli immigrant. When a terrorist explosion kills a young woman at a café in Jerusalem, Levine writes a letter, puts it in a bottle, and sends it to Gaza—to the other side—beginning a correspondence with a young Palestinian man that will open their eyes to each other’s lives and hearts.

Both films are open to the public at no charge.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

