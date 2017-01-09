Bridgewater College Arts and Events for 2017 Spring Semester

From lectures by featured speakers to music performances, theater productions and featured films, Bridgewater College offers a wide range of arts and events for the community to enjoy during the 2017 spring semester.

National and international guests will serve as special speakers. All presentations will be at 7:30 p.m. in Cole Hall unless otherwise noted.

Bridgewater College’s International Poetry Festival Finale will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 . Selected poets will present their work.

. Selected poets will present their work. Leonard Tshitenge, a Congolese poet and activist will speak at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., observance on Monday, Jan. 16 .

. Tracy DeLuca, a communications design and project lead at IDEO, will speak on Tuesday, Jan. 31 .

. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 , Pulitzer Prize-winner Jon Meacham will present an endowed lecture.

, Pulitzer Prize-winner Jon Meacham will present an endowed lecture. Antonio Neves, a college leadership and millennial workplace speaker; will present topics that are critical to success—leadership, communication, community building and accountability—on Tuesday, Feb. 28 .

. Andrew Loomis, a specialist in conflict resolution, and Elizabeth Ferris, a scholar of security in refugee camps, will present “Anabaptist Non-Resistance in the Age of Terror” on Thursday, March 16.

Gregory Pardlo, an American poet, writer and professor whose book Digest won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry, will speak on Wednesday, March 22 .

won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry, will speak on . Tom Huskerson, who has published a series of booklets focusing on online safety and security, will speak on Thursday, March 23 .

. Michael Casson, director of the University Center for Economic Development and International Trade (UCEDIT) at Delaware State University will speak on Tuesday, April 11 .

. Aimee Suzara, a Filipina-American playwright, poet and performer, will present excerpts from her work on Monday, May 1 .

. The spring schedule includes a wide variety of music programs, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Carter Center for Worship and Music unless otherwise noted.

in the Carter Center for Worship and Music unless otherwise noted. The New Orford String Quartet from Canada will present a lyceum on Wednesday, Feb. 8 .

. A “Collage” concert, featuring the Bridgewater College Chorale, Concert Choir and Jazz Ensemble will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 .

. Dr. Christine Carrillo, assistant professor of music at Bridgewater College, will present a trumpet recital at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 .

on . Quarteto Viagem (The Voyage Quartet), made up of three Brazilians and an American dedicated to playing music from the Brazilian choro repertoire, will present a lyceum on Monday, March 20 .

. A Gospel Extravaganza will be held on Friday, March 24 , in Cole Hall.

, in Cole Hall. The BC Symphonic Band will give a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30 , in Cole Hall.

, in Cole Hall. A choral concert featuring Bridgewater College’s Chorale and Concert Choir will be held on Friday, May 5 .

. The BC Jazz Ensemble will present a concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6 , in Cole Hall.

, in Cole Hall. Theatre at Bridgewater College will present Woyzeck by George Büchner and translated by Gregory Motton at 8 p.m. on Feb. 23-25 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 , in Cole Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and non-BC students. Call 540-828-5631 to make ticket reservations. This production is directed by Dr. Scott Cole, associate professor of theater at Bridgewater College.

by George Büchner and translated by Gregory Motton at on and at on , in Cole Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and non-BC students. Call 540-828-5631 to make ticket reservations. This production is directed by Dr. Scott Cole, associate professor of theater at Bridgewater College. Films screened during the spring semester include, The Rosa Parks Story on Feb. 2 , American East on Feb. 15 , A Bottle in the Gaza Sea on Feb. 16 , Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine on April 4 and Golden Venture on May 4 . All films will be shown at 7 p.m. in Cole Hall.

All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.