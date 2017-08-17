Bridgewater College announces arts, events for 2017 fall semester

From lectures by featured speakers to music performances and theater productions, Bridgewater College offers a wide range of arts and events for the community to enjoy during the 2017 fall semester.

National and local guests will serve as special speakers. All programs will be held at 7 p.m. in Cole Hall unless otherwise noted.

James Alexander Thom, the author of a dozen historical novels, will present “Once Upon a Time, It Was Now,” on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Dr. Johonna Turner, assistant professor at Eastern Mennonite University’s Center for Justice and Peacebuilding, will speak on “Peace Through Social Engagement” on Thursday, Sept. 21, as part of Bridgewater College’s International Day of Peace.

Champion fiddler and poet, Doug Van Gundy, will join Marc Harshman, the Poet Laureate of West Virginia, on Thursday, Sept. 28, for an evening of storytelling, music and poetry grounded in the geo-mythos of West Virginia.

Mark Kelly, a retired American astronaut, engineer, U.S. Navy Captain and husband of former Congresswoman, Gabrielle Giffords, will present an endowed lecture on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. This program is sponsored by the W. Harold Row Symposium on Reconciliation.

Maximo Anguiano, executive director at the Adelante U.S. Education Leadership Fund, will speak onThursday, Oct. 19, in the Boitnott Room.

Stephen Corey, editor of The Georgia Review, will speak on “Writer and Editor: at Odds and in Cahoots” onThursday, Oct. 26, in the Boitnott Room.

David Radcliff, director of New Community Project, will serve as Spiritual Life Focus speaker on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Dr. Sean Moore, a research physician at the University of Virginia, will present amazing discoveries about the human body by observations with the natural world on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Robert Ambrose, a Bridgewater College graduate and Maryland park ranger, will speak on Thursday, Nov. 16, in the Boitnott Room.

Andrew Onimus, who was diagnosed with major clinical depression and severe anxiety, will speak on “Minding Your Mind,” on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The fall schedule includes a wide variety of music programs, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Cole Hall unless otherwise noted.

Dr. Larry Taylor, associate professor of music at Bridgewater College, will present “My True Love” onSunday, Sept. 10.

The Richmond Symphony will present a lyceum on Saturday, Sept. 30.

A Homecoming concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, in the Carter Center for Worship and Music.

The BC Jazz Ensemble will present a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

The BC Symphonic Band will give a concert on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m.

A choir concert featuring ensembles from Bridgewater College will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, in the Carter Center for Worship and Music.

Bridgewater College will host a holiday extravaganza on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. and at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Carter Center for Worship and Music.

Theatre at Bridgewater College will present The Love Song of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Carson Kreitzer at 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 – 28 and at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29, in Cole Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and non-BC students. Tickets go on sale one hour before the performance. This production is directed by Dr. Scott Cole, associate professor of theater at Bridgewater College.

All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.