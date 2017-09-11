 jump to example.com

Bridge rehabilitation work continues on Route 250 bypass

Published Monday, Sep. 11, 2017, 12:09 am

VDOT reminds motorists of traffic restrictions on the Route 250 (Ivy Road) bridge over the Route 29/250 Bypass.

route 250Similar to last Saturday, fans heading to the University of Virginia football game or other events in Charlottesville should expect delays on westbound on Route 250. The westbound left lane will remain closed through Tuesday. The lane was originally expected to open on Monday but recent inclement weather forced crews to postpone the concrete pour for the bridge deck.

Starting 8 p.m. Sunday, the eastbound right lane will close to traffic through Sept. 25. Right turns will be restricted from the southbound Route 29/250 Bypass to Route 250 eastbound. All other exit ramps will remain open. Charlottesville commuters are advised to plan for extra travel time over the next two weeks and use Fontaine Avenue exit as an alternate.

Additional overnight closures are planned through mid-October for pavement marking and other finishing work.

For more information, visit www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/rt250bridge.asp.

