Bridge deck work on Route 20 in Albemarle County begins today

Beginning today and continuing through next week, crews will perform bridge deck patching work on the Route 20 (Scottsville Road) bridge over the James River in Albemarle County.

One lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The lane closure will begin tomorrow at 9 a.m. Motorists should use caution approaching the work zone and obey flagger directions.

Commuters should plan for extra time.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.