Breaking: Charlottesville to make ‘major announcement’ on Lee statue

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer will make what is being billed as “a major announcement” regarding the Robert E. Lee statue on Friday.

A press release from the city sent out this afternoon advises that the announcement will regard the Lee statue, “the legacy of Heather Heyer, and the public safety of future public events.”