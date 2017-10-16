BRCC hosting Community Criminal Justice Days

Community Criminal Justice Days has been designed to share information with the citizens of Rockingham, Page, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge Counties, and the cities therein, about local, state, and national criminal justice issues, activities, programs, and legislation.

The workshops at Blue Ridge Community College on Oct. 18-19 are designed to educate and familiarize the public with the functions and operations of our local justice agencies while providing an overview of the related issues facing our nation today. Nationally recognized experts, as well as state and local practitioners, will present research and evidence-based initiatives which effectively address the social dysfunctions contributing to the escalating arrest and incarceration rates. Importantly, strategies will be outlined which provide communities with essential tools to join together to confront local problems.

This event offers unique opportunities for citizens, government officials, business owners, non-profit agencies, students, and all stakeholders in our region. Justice-Involved persons and their families are encouraged to attend to lend their voices to the discussions.

The culmination of the conference, on Thursday, October 19th, will showcase a Candidates’ Forum. This roundtable event will bring together candidates for the Virginia House of Delegates running for election in Legislative Districts 20, 24, 25,and 26, to share their views on justice-related issues and past and future legislative action to improve the lives of not only their constituents but all Virginians.

Community Criminal Justice Days has been designed to serve counties and municipalities throughout the Shenandoah Valley to; fortify relationship; embrace our neighbors; promote civility; and generate ideas for improvements in local criminal justice systems as well as general quality of life. These days represent an initial dialogue between citizens, their governments, non-profit partners, and the private sector which, with your support, will successfully deliver significant, positive outcomes for our communities.

Community Criminal Justice Days is sponsored by The Institute for Reform and Solutions, a Staunton headquartered non-profit organization, with offices also in Harrisonburg, founded in 2012 with the mission to advocate for just and egalitarian, cost effective approaches to complex social issues facing our communities.