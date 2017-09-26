A brand to match Virginia Tech’s momentum

‘What are you going to do to make a difference?’

“Across each of our colleges and academic and research programs and throughout our campus community, Virginia Tech is creating global impacts through transformative research, education, and engagement to become a premier 21st-century global land-grant institution,” said Executive Vice President and Provost Thanassis Rikakis.

“This new brand represents our progress and continued commitment to collaboration and innovation and a celebration of our collective efforts to grow Beyond Boundaries,” Rikakis said. “It allows not only for the opportunity to share our vision and ongoing work, but provides us a highly visible platform from which to showcase our progress as we continue to challenge ourselves and our students to solve the next generation of global issues in the spirit of Ut Prosim (That I May Serve).”

Hadley Carter is one of those students. She was also one of the voices on the president’s review team who guided the design process and review for the new logo and university mark.

A senior marketing major from Richmond, Carter said she had always felt the university’s culture asked that she step up, but the new brand elevated that calling to a new level.

“This brand represents our call to move forward and operate as a community that believes we can make a difference by being a part of something bigger than ourselves,” Carter said. “It’s like it’s asking all Hokies, whether you are here now or attended 50 years ago, ‘What are you going to do to make a difference?’”

That question has been a longstanding pillar of the university and is one which Theresa Mayer, vice president for research and innovation, believes the new brand revives the call to answer, especially in the research arena.

“With strong institutional and community support to create transdisciplinary research programs and build mutually beneficial partnerships and networks, Virginia Tech is well-positioned to lead breakthrough change,” Mayer said. “The new brand lays the foundation to accurately communicate that vision and empowers us to make it a reality.”

The brand also shares stories of generations of passionate alumni whose lives and experiences have shaped Virginia Tech’s history. They hold a lifelong affinity for the university as it marches into the future.

“Virginia Tech’s community and traditions create distinctive bonds between past and future generations of Hokies,” said Matt Winston, senior associate vice president for alumni relations. “Our alumni connect with one another sharing a passion for our alma mater, and we show our pride displaying our recognizable and evolving brand wherever we go.”

As Virginia Tech presses forward, its story, the stories of those who join the call, and the stories of those whose lives were changed by coming to this university will shape the institution’s trajectory. And now Virginia Tech has a powerful narrative that links the past, present, and future.