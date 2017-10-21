 jump to example.com
 

Boston College hammers UVA, 41-10

Published Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 5:02 pm

uva footballBoston College took control early with big plays, then stifled the UVA offense in a dominating 41-10 victory over the ‘Hoos on Saturday.

BC (4-4, 2-3 ACC) had won last week 45-42 at Louisville, and picked up where it left off on offense, gaining 512 yards, aided by a pair of 76-yard first-quarter touchdowns, on a jet sweep by Thadd Smith and a screen pass to Kobay White.

The Eagles led 24-0 early in the second quarter and were never threatened.

UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) had its four-game winning streak snapped in convincing fashion. The Cavs gained just 247 yards on offense against a BC defense that gave up 625 yards to Louisville in the win last week.

Quarterback Kurt Benkert was 17-for-33 passing for 126 yards and an interception. True freshman Lindell Stone saw his first game action of 2017, throwing two interceptions in garbage time.

 

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

Boston College QB Anthony Brown was 19-for-24 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Field Hockey: No. 3 Virginia captures ACC regular season title
Virginia Produce Company to invest $650,000, expand produce wholesale facility in Carroll County
Virginia unemployment rate drops to 3.7 percent
Skeleton Festival street closures
Live Blog: UVA faces Boston College in ACC football
Charlottesville Free Trolley, Route 9 to detour
Men’s soccer: Koffi scores electrifying golden goal in UVA double OT win over Pitt
Women’s soccer: VMI downs The Citadel, 1-0