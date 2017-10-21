Boston College hammers UVA, 41-10

Boston College took control early with big plays, then stifled the UVA offense in a dominating 41-10 victory over the ‘Hoos on Saturday.

BC (4-4, 2-3 ACC) had won last week 45-42 at Louisville, and picked up where it left off on offense, gaining 512 yards, aided by a pair of 76-yard first-quarter touchdowns, on a jet sweep by Thadd Smith and a screen pass to Kobay White.

The Eagles led 24-0 early in the second quarter and were never threatened.

UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) had its four-game winning streak snapped in convincing fashion. The Cavs gained just 247 yards on offense against a BC defense that gave up 625 yards to Louisville in the win last week.

Quarterback Kurt Benkert was 17-for-33 passing for 126 yards and an interception. True freshman Lindell Stone saw his first game action of 2017, throwing two interceptions in garbage time.

Boston College QB Anthony Brown was 19-for-24 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns.