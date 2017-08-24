Boots ‘N Brews event to benefit Mental Health America of Augusta
Published Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, 7:34 pm
Front Page » Events » Boots ‘N Brews event to benefit Mental Health America of Augusta
Mental Health America of Augusta is hosting the second annual Boots N’ Brews event on Friday, October 13 from 6-10 p.m. at Hermitage Hill Farm and Stables.
Come listen to great music provided by Brian Buchanan and The Goodson Band. Enjoy tasty victuals and a cold refreshing Stable Craft Brewing beer (wine, signatures cocktails and non alcoholic drinks will be available).
The night will also include s’mores on the patio, great boots and other packages up for auction (live and silent). You won’t want to miss it! Tickets are on sale now.
Go to www.mha-augsta.org or contact the MHA-A office, 540-886-7181 or mhaa@ntelos.net.
