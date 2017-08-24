 jump to example.com

Boots ‘N Brews event to benefit Mental Health America of Augusta

Published Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, 7:34 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Mental Health America of Augusta is hosting the second annual Boots N’ Brews event on Friday, October 13 from 6-10 p.m. at Hermitage Hill Farm and Stables.

newspaperCome listen to great music provided by Brian Buchanan and The Goodson Band. Enjoy tasty victuals and a cold refreshing Stable Craft Brewing beer (wine, signatures cocktails and non alcoholic drinks will be available).

The night will also include s’mores on the patio, great boots and other packages up for auction (live and silent). You won’t want to miss it! Tickets are on sale now.

Go to www.mha-augsta.org or contact the MHA-A office, 540-886-7181 or mhaa@ntelos.net.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Activists announce three-day pipeline protest
Northam issues K-12 education policy plan
College football TV schedule: Week Zero
Charlottesville Community Recovery Town Hall rescheduled to Sunday
Nation’s largest suicide prevention organization to honor veterans at Arlington National Cemetery
Stable Craft Brewing to triple production
McAuliffe launches Task Force on Public Safety Preparedness and Response to Civil Unrest
House GOP leaders on new Task Force on Public Safety Preparedness
McAuliffe creates Commonwealth Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Update: Fugitives wanted in Nelson County case apprehended in Minnesota
Why streamlined systems are essential for any business
Atlantic Coast Pipeline announces initiative to establish new pollinator habitats along proposed pipeline route
Letter: Candidates have to be seen and heard
Community organization hosts Printer’s Ball to celebrate book release
CIT GAP Funds invests in Advanced Aircraft Company
Mental Health America of Augusta hosts candidate forum
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 