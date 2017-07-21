 jump to example.com

Bold Alliance statement on issuance of FEIS for Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Published Friday, Jul. 21, 2017, 3:47 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a Final Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Atlantic Coast fracked gas pipeline today.

pipelineBold Alliance organizer Carolyn Reilly offered the following comment on the FEIS: “FERC’s statement perpetuates the insufficient, insulting and complicated process that solely serves the private corporations and industries that fund it.”

Richard Averitt, an affected landowner and entrepreneur, said this: “The FEIS is based on incomplete information, false narratives, and superficial statements of need that are based on corrupt self-dealing. It makes a mockery of the approval process. It’s clear that FERC exists to do the bidding of the industry that pays its salaries and feels no responsibility to the public or to the truth.”

The Natural Gas Act specifies that FERC should prove public convenience and necessity before permitting interstate gas pipelines that slice through mountainous and agrarian landscapes, putting rural communities at risk of water loss; ruining aquifers, wells, springs and thousands of waterways; as well as bringing inevitable leaks and potentially explosive pipeline failure. But FERC has permitted hundreds of projects in recent years based on nothing more than ‘precedent agreements,’ which are contracts for shipping gas, in many cases between affiliates of the same companies proposing the pipeline. This is overwhelmingly the case with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Self-serving contracts between Dominion, Duke, and Southern Company and their utility affiliates account for 93 percent of the pipeline’s reserved gas capacity, meaning they can saddle captive customers with the bill while their shareholders reap the profits.

Averitt added, “How is it possible that our federal government, who must regulate and approve these pipelines, openly allows wealthy corporations to sacrifice the hopes, desires, and dreams of families, farmers and businesses on their own land for the purpose of private profit? It is unconscionable and further evidence that we are being sold out to the highest bidder by a corrupt agency that must be reined in.”

Appalachian landowners, citizens, and communities have been battling the proposed project for over three years, working to defend and protect their livelihoods, grandiose mountains, clean water, and sacred land. Bold Alliance stands with landowners and challenges the unconstitutional taking of land for pipelines that put rural communities at risk for corporate profit. FERC must protect the rights of rural citizens and deny the permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Warner, Kaine recommend two for U.S. Attorney for Western District of Virginia
ACC has eight on 2017 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List
House GOP leaders comment on FERC Atlantic Coast Pipeline report
Pardon me? No question that’s what Donald Trump needs to do
Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance on Atlantic Coast Pipeline FERC report
FERC releases favorable environmental report for Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Virginia unemployment rate drops to 3.7 percent
Five vital tips for running a home business
What we know about Waynesboro city attorney switch: Not much
Jodd Carter homers in 10-4 Hillcats victory
How to develop your marketing strategy
Best mobile forms software for your company
How to make a decision on buying a used car
Kaine, Portman introduce bill to support job training for skilled infrastructure jobs
Nomadic Display to expand headquarters in Fairfax County
UVA, Bon Secours to collaborate on liver transplant care
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 