BOBW Dance & Step Competition returns to PVCC

The second annual Youth Edition of the Best of Both Worlds Dance and Step Competition returns to the V. Earl Dickinson Building on the campus of Piedmont Virginia Community College on Saturday, May 6, at 7pm. The Youth Edition is a spin off of the popular competition, which visits the Paramount Theater annually in the fall. A cash prize and a trophy will go to the teams of each genre who can bring the best performance onto the stage to be judged by those in the field.

Ten years ago, the founder of Lifeview Marketing created the Best of Both Worlds Dance and Step Competition, a competition of which highlights some of today’s top dance and step teams. As the competition became extremely competitive with college and professional teams, the chances of the younger age teams to be included and/ win had become very slim. In response, the Youth Edition was created in 2016.

Teams are encouraged to contact the event organizer as soon as possible to join the competition. The line up is open to elementary school – high school age youths and teams can be community or official school teams. Both dance and step teams will compete separately. Contact danceandstep@gmail.com to request a registration form to enter your team into the competition.

The Earl V. Dickinson Building is located at 501 College Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Tickets are only $10 in advance and $13 at the door. Pick yours up now and save at Plan 9 Music (Seminole Shopping Plaza 29 North), Mel’s Barber Shop (Dice Street off of Ridge St.) and safely online at danceandstep.eventbrite.com Doors open at 6:30pm and show time is at 7pm.

For more information call 434.825.0650.