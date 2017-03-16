Bob Nocek Presents: Buddy Guy at The Paramount Theater
Published Thursday, Mar. 16, 2017, 12:00 am
Bob Nocek Presents: Buddy Guy at The Paramount Theater
Bob Nocek will present Buddy Guy at The Paramount Theater on Wednesday, August 23 at 8 p.m.
Buddy Guy is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues.
Buddy Guy has received 7 Grammy Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, 34 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts.Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”
Tickets to this event will go on sale to Star Circle Members on Wednesday, March 15, to Paramount Members on Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m., and to the general public on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.theparamount.net, by phone at 434.979.1333, or in person at The Paramount Theater’s Box Office.
