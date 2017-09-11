 jump to example.com

Bob Dylan coming to Richmond Coliseum

Published Monday, Sep. 11, 2017, 9:28 am

bob dylanNobel Prize winner Bob Dylan is coming to the Richmond Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets to the concert go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m.

Dylan has sold more than 100 million records in his illustrious 50-year recording career, winning 11 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award, and is a member of the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame.

Mavis Staples will open the Nov. 10 show.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000, and the sweetFrog box office at Richmond Coliseum.

