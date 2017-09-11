Bob Dylan coming to Richmond Coliseum

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan is coming to the Richmond Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets to the concert go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m.

Dylan has sold more than 100 million records in his illustrious 50-year recording career, winning 11 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award, and is a member of the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame.

Mavis Staples will open the Nov. 10 show.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000, and the sweetFrog box office at Richmond Coliseum.