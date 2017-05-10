Blue Rocks walk-off with 3-2 win over Potomac

One game after their first walk-off win of the season, the Potomac Nationals (15-15) were victims of the walk-off for the first time in 2017, as RF Elier Hernandez capped off a 3-2 win for the Wilmington Blue Rocks (13-18) with a bases loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning. The opening game of a series that consists of four games over three days featured dominant starting pitching from both sides, and a stretch of 5.5 scoreless innings. RHP Jefry Rodriguez (ND) allowed two runs on four hits over six innings, while LHP Foster Griffin (ND) tossed a season high eight innings, and allowed just two runs.

Potomac jumped on Griffin in the top of the first inning. CF Victor Robles drew a leadoff four pitch walk, while 1B Ian Sagdal followed with a single to right field. With men on the corners, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez plated the first run of the night with a sacrifice fly. Two batters later, DH Austin Davidson made it 2-0 with an RBI double. Potomac had two hits in the first inning, and just one hit in the rest of the game.

The Blue Rocks responded a few innings later, as they scored a pair against Rodriguez. Rodriguez hit C Nate Esposito to begin the bottom of the third inning, while SS Nicky Lopez then drew a walk. 2B D.J. Burt dropped down a successful sacrifice bunt, which put two men in scoring position. After Hernandez grounded out, LF Anderson Miller walked, which loaded the bases for DH Chase Vallot. The Wilmington designated hitter lined a two-run, two-out, two-strike single to right field, which tied the game. It was one of just two hits with men in scoring position for Wilmington, as only Vallot and Hernandez succeeded in Wilmington’s 13 opportunities with RISP.

The teams traded zeroes from the top of the fourth frame until the bottom of the ninth. RHP Whit Mayberry allowed two hits over 1.1 innings for Potomac. Mayberry departed for RHP Ronald Pena (L, 1-1) with two men on and one out in the eighth inning, and the right-handed reliever got tremendous defensive help from Gutierrez, as the third baseman made a diving catch, which took away an RBI hit from 3B Wander Franco and ended the frame.

After the P-Nats went in order in the top of the ninth against RHP Yunior Marte (W, 1-2), the Blue Rocks capitalized on a leadoff single in the bottom of the frame by CF Cody Jones. Esposito followed with his second sacrifice bunt, which put Jones at second base. Pena then walked Lopez, and a wild pitch put runners at second and third base with one out. After Burt walked, which loaded the bases, Hernandez lined a 1-1 pitch from Pena deep to right field, which plated Jones, and gave Wilmington its first walk-off win of the season.

In the victory, Wilmington played its league leading 18th one-run contest, as they improved to 6-12 in games decided by one run. Potomac’s three hits matched a season low, while the team did not have a man reach scoring position over the final seven innings.

Off of the loss, the P-Nats will have an opportunity to get back into the series on Wednesday, as the teams will play a doubleheader at Frawley Stadium. In game one, RHP Joan Baez (0-4, 6.65) is set to toss for Potomac, while RHP Scott Blewett (1-2, 3.15) will start for Wilmington. In game two, LHP Matthew Crownover (3-0, 1.29) and LHP Colin Rodgers (0-1, 4.15) for the P-Nats and Blue Rocks respectively. First pitch is set for 5:05pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 4:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.