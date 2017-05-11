Blue Ridge CIT honored as state program of the year

Blue Ridge Crisis Intervention Team has been selected as the 2017 Virginia CIT Program of the Year by the Virginia CIT Coalition at that group’s annual conference.

The conference was held at Virginia Tech this week from May 7-9 and included plenary speakers and multiple breakout sessions for attendees of 35 active CIT programs from across the Commonwealth to further their knowledge and professional growth in crisis intervention.

Blue Ridge CIT, which is comprised of law enforcement officers, jail officers, mental health professionals, 911 dispatchers, hospital security officers and other public safety officials, as well as persons living with mental illness, was recognized with this high honor for their strong commitment to CIT in our community and exemplary leadership throughout the Commonwealth.

In addition the team was honored to have two of its members selected for individual statewide awards.

Elizabeth Rodzinka, a dispatcher and team leader with the Staunton Police Department, and a CIT instructor with Blue Ridge CIT, was honored as the 2017 Virginia CIT Dispatcher of the Year. She was recognized for her dedication to CIT as a classroom instructor and for being a role model for CIT in the daily performance of her duties.

Dustin Wright, a licensed clinician and the Community Liaison Program coordinator with Valley Community Services Board, as well as a master instructor with Blue Ridge CIT, was named the 2017 Virginia CIT Behavioral Health Provider of the Year. He received this award for his tireless efforts in CIT both in the classroom as an instructor, and for the many system improvements or innovations in the delivery of mental health services in our community that he has led, or is leading.

The Blue Ridge Crisis Intervention Team was collaboratively formed in 2009 and today comprises the following agencies or departments:

Valley Community Services Board

Waynesboro Police Department

Staunton Police Department

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

Middle River Regional Jail

Virginia State Police – Area 17 Office

Highland County Sheriff’s Office

Waynesboro City Sheriff’s Office

Augusta County Emergency Communications Center

Waynesboro Emergency Operations Center

Augusta Health