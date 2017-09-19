Blue Ribbon Preseason Top 25 includes six from ACC

The ACC leads all leagues with six teams listed among Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook’s preseason Top 25 rankings, including three among the top 10.

In addition, the publication has tabbed Notre Dame senior forward Bonzie Colson as the preseason national player of the year.

Defending conference champion Duke leads ACC teams in the rankings at No. 3, followed by Louisville at No. 6 and defending NCAA champion North Carolina at No. 10. Miami is ranked No. 16, while Notre Dame is No. 19 and Virginia Tech is No. 25.

All six preseason ranked teams were among the league-record nine from the ACC that received NCAA Tournament bids last March.

Notre Dame’s Colson finished strong at the end of the 2016-17 season, scoring at least 20 points in eight of his final 12 games. He finished the season averaging a double-double with 17.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Colson is joined on the Blue Ribbon preseason All-America first team by Duke senior Grayson Allen. The second team includes North Carolina senior guard Joel Berry II and freshman Marvin Bagley III of Duke.

The complete Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook Preseason Top 25:

1. Arizona

2. Michigan State

3. Duke

4. Kansas

5. Kentucky

6. Louisville

7. Wichita State

8. Florida

9. West Virginia

10. North Carolina

11. USC

12. Villanova

13. Cincinnati

14. Purdue

15. Seton Hall

16. Miami

17. Saint Mary’s

18. Minnesota

19. Notre Dame

20. Gonzaga

21. Xavier

22. UCLA

23. Northwestern

24. Alabama

25. Virginia Tech