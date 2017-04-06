 jump to example.com

Blue-Grey All-American Combine returns to Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center

Published Thursday, Apr. 6, 2017, 5:48 pm

washington redskinsThe Blue-Grey All-American Combine will continue its tradition of preparing the next generation of college football stars at its Mid-Atlantic Regional on Sunday, April 9 at the SMG-managed Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.

The combine features a traveling staff of NFL veterans serving as coaches and providing invaluable instruction to high school student-athletes during each of the four-hour sessions, scheduled for 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

To participate in the All-American Combine, student-athletes must register online at BlueGreyFootball.com. Prospects approved by the Blue-Grey Football Selection Committee will benefit from the national exposure the combine provides.

Each combine session begins with skills testing in the 40-yard dash, broad jump, bench press and shuttle. Individual drills follow with the former pros. The event continues with an extended one-one-one session and ends with a brief meet-and-greet with players, friends and families.

Following the workout, each participant’s NFL Veteran Evaluations, statistics and information are submitted to the Blue-Grey All-American Combine database. This database is accessed by programs at all levels of college football, including NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA and junior colleges.

The goal of every combine participant is earning an invitation to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl held annually at an NFL facility and broadcast nationally on ESPN’s family of networks. Previous hosts of the All-American Bowl include the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ EverBank Field, the Oakland Raiders’ Coliseum and the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium.

The Blue-Grey Football family has a proud history of producing prospects who have experienced success in college and beyond. Alumni include Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway, North Carolina wide receiver Austin Proehl, Oklahoma State wide receiver Jalen McCleskey and Notre Dame defensive back Julian Love. A full list of alumni is available at BlueGreyFootbal.com.

Registration for the Blue-Grey All-American Combine is $135 per student-athlete per event and workouts are scheduled nation-wide. There are plenty of options to choose from for high school student-athletes and no better time to sign up than right now at BlueGreyFootball.com.

