Bloop single hands Hillcats 3-2 walk-off loss

Published Tuesday, May. 16, 2017, 8:35 am

Lynchburg scored two runs in the eighth to tie the game, 2-2, but Winston-Salem ended it with a two-out bloop single in the ninth to win 3-2 at BB&T Ballpark Monday night. It marked the Hillcats’ second straight walk-off defeat after falling 5-4 to Myrtle Beach in 13 innings Sunday.

lynchburg hillcatsRonald Bueno’s popup to shallow left field fell between third baseman Claudio Bautista and left fielder Ka’ai Tom, and Danny Mendick scored all the way from first base on the play to give Winston-Salem a 3-2 victory.

Earlier in the game, Bueno hit a leadoff double in the sixth inning and scored two batters later on a base hit by Telvin Nash to notch the first run of the game. The Dash stretched the lead to 2-0 with an unearned run in the seventh when Jake Fincherreached on an error and later scored.

Shane Bieber turned in his second quality start in as many outings, holding Winston-Salem to one earned run on nine hits in six-plus innings of work. The right-hander struck out three without walking anyone. In his professional career, he now has 62 strikeouts and three walks. Argenis Angulo took the hard-luck loss after going 2 2/3 scoreless innings prior to the Bueno hit. Max Beattyblew a save but received the win by striking out two over the final 1 2/3 frames.

Trailing 2-0 in the eighth, Lynchburg evened the score without a base hit. Three walks loaded the bases, and an RBI groundout byYonathan Mendoza brought in Tom. With two outs, Jodd Carter sprinted home on a wild pitch to make it 2-2.

Lynchburg looks to even the series at Winston-Salem Tuesday at 7 p.m. Triston McKenzie (3-2, 1.95), who was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week on Monday, will take the mound against the Dash’s Tanner Banks (4-1, 3.16). Fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com with coverage beginning at 6:50.

