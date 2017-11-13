Blast work will close Staunton streets for brief time on Tuesday

There will be blasting at a site along Richmond Avenue and Community Way in Staunton from 10:50 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The following roads will be closed for approximately 15 minutes:

* Richmond Ave. in both directions from Community Way to National Ave.

* Community Way, from DuPont Credit Union to Martin’s

* Bell and Alta streets

Customers and staff of Community Bank, McDonough Toyota and Peeler Oil will be asked to stay inside during the shot. The Staunton Police Department and Staunton Fire & Rescue will be on site to direct traffic and manage the blast respectively.

Questions should be directed to Staunton Fire Marshal Perry Weller at 540.332.3720.