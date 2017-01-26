Black Narrows Brewing Company will invest $350,000 to open new craft brewery on Eastern Shore

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Black Narrows Brewing Company will create five new jobs and invest over $350,000 to open a new craft brewery in Accomack County. The company, which will source 72% of its agricultural inputs from Virginia farmers, will be the first craft brewery on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

“Investments like this create jobs, tourism activity, and new markets for Virginia’s farmers as craft breweries look to them to source hops, fruit, honey, and other agricultural products,” said Governor McAuliffe speaking about today’s announcement. “Black Narrows is adding to the tourism offerings that make Accomack County and the Town of Chincoteague a true destination. Today’s announcement is a great win for Virginia’s craft beer industry and our ongoing efforts to build a new Virginia economy.”

“Through its commitment to sourcing ingredients from Virginia’s agricultural producers, Black Narrows Brewing Company is further supporting Virginia’s growing craft beer supply chain,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden. “I am pleased the Commonwealth could partner with Accomack County through the AFID Program to support this local business. I applaud the tremendous efforts Black Narrows’ founders Josh and Jenna Chapman have made to connect with the community and work with growers on Virginia’s Eastern Shore to create a unique product that showcases the terroir of this unique region.”

“We couldn’t be more proud of what this moment represents,” said Jenna Chapman, co-founder of Black Narrows Brewing. “When state and local governments support small business, as the Commonwealth and Accomack County have done for us, the effects ripple throughout the surrounding communities. They’re not just supporting the first craft brewery on Virginia’s Eastern Shore; they’re supporting our local farmers, artisans and watermen. And because of our commitment to give back to our local and global communities, the effects will reach further than we can imagine.”

“The Accomack County Board is proud to partner with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to provide support to the family owned Black Narrows Brewery located in Chincoteague, Virginia,”commented Robert Crockett, Chair of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors. “Black Narrows plans to work closely with other local business to secure ingredients and products to be used at the brewery, which will provide positive economic benefits to the area well beyond the brewery. The Board is pleased that Black Narrows selected Chincoteague and Accomack County as a place to open its business”

“Craft breweries have been incredible for both the culture and the economy of Virginia, and we’re thrilled to see the opening of the first craft brewery here on the Eastern Shore,” added Senator Lynwood Lewis. “The Black Narrows Brewing concept will be a great addition not only to Chincoteague, but to the entire Eastern Shore community. I’m excited to welcome Black Narrows to the Shore!”

“I am very happy to see the establishment of Black Narrows Brewing Company in Chincoteague and thank everyone that was part of this economic development initiative.” said Delegate Robert Bloxom, Jr.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Accomack County and Black Narrows Brewing Company to secure this project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved an $11,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which Accomack will match with local funds.