Black Masala kicks off free outdoor concert at IX Art Park

Can you hear that? Can you feel it? It’s the sound of Washington, DC’s eclectic high-energy brass band Black Masala, headlining the kick-off of the Freefall Music & Art Festival.

Freefall is WTJU’s FREE outdoor concert series starting this Saturday, September 2, 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Charlottesville’s IX Art Park.

Formed in 2012, Black Masala creates an irresistible dance groove packed with funk, gypsy-punk and soul. Black Masala has made a big impact as an exciting live act and is the winner of four Washington Area Music Awards “Wammies.”

“The Freefall concert series celebrates our eclectic, funky, beautiful community,” said Nathan Moore, General Manager of WTJU 91.1 FM, which is co-hosting the concerts with the IX Art Park. “Black Masala is the perfect band to show off how the power of collective creativity and shared music experiences serve and enrich our community.”

American roots / rockabilly / surf rock act Ian Gilliam & The FireKings opens.

WTJU’s Freefall concerts take place every Saturday from September 2 through October 28, 2017. Concerts run 5:00-9:00 p.m. each week, plus an extended day (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.) on September 16 for the annual Cville Sabroso Latin music & culture festival.

Each family-friendly event in the Freefall series will feature FREE outdoor live music, art, local brews, food trucks, and beautiful fall weather at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

The full schedule is online at freefallcville.com.