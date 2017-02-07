 jump to example.com

‘A Bitter End’: The print newspaper faces day of reckoning

Published Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 3:28 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

a bitter end“A Bitter End,” read the headline of an early edition of Monday’s Boston Globe, delivered to newspaper subscribers in Florida, reporting on the New England Patriots’ loss in Super Bowl LI.

Except that, well, you know what happened.

Is there any better way to illustrate the place of print daily newspapers in 2017?

As profit margins get ever smaller, dailies have been going to ever-earlier deadlines out of economic necessity – usually the case being that they share printing operations with sister papers.

That doesn’t appear to be the case with the Globe update to “Dewey Defeats Truman.” The early Globe edition for Florida subscribers is aimed at snowbirds from the Northeast either on vacation or relocated, temporarily or permanently.

But newspapers across the country risk similar issues with headlines on a daily basis because of the unfavorable economic climate for daily print.

Colleagues at local papers in my home market are being forced to do more with less in terms of resources at their disposal, and can run into serious deadline pressures with local high-school sports and local government meetings that start in the evening and drag toward their own versions of overtime.

When people call the next morning to complain that a story they were looking for didn’t make the paper, the answer is the familiar “check the website,” which is fine in the short term, but long term, aren’t you just speeding up the endgame?

Daily papers really only have value as advertising vehicles, and even that value is getting harder and harder to quantify.

As more advertisers come to realize that their dollars are best spent anywhere else, the daily paper is ceasing to be.

Or you might say, coming to “a bitter end.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Chris Graham: Three ways to stretch a small business marketing budget

Your small business didn’t have money for a splashy Super Bowl ad. Bummer!

‘A Bitter End’: The print newspaper faces day of reckoning

“A Bitter End,” read the headline of an early edition of Monday’s Boston Globe, delivered to newspaper subscribers in Florida.

Rock 'n' Roll Express in WWE Hall of Fame: Long overdue

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express is, finally, getting its due, with the news that the tag team will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: #12 UVA bounces back

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA's 71-55 win over #4 Louisville courtside at JPJ.

Inside the Numbers: #12 UVA gets to the line, go figure

Remember when UVA shot had three free throw attempts for the entire game in a loss at then-#1 Villanova?

Waynesboro Police: Electric bill scam is back

The Waynesboro Police Department is warning that the electric bill scam is back in the local area.

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Augusta County rest area

The suspect, a 33-year-old Rockingham County man, was flown to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops in a foul mood

Chris Graham breaks down #9 UVA's 66-62 loss at Syracuse and looks ahead to a titanic matchup with Louisville.

House Republicans release amended two-year budget

The Virginia House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations proposed an amended two-year state budget Sunday.

Nelson County landowners to rally for property rights

A community rally in support of Nelson County property owners who have been sued by Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be held on Monday.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 