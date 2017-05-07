 jump to example.com

Bipolar disorder talk at MBU on May 25

Published Sunday, May. 7, 2017, 4:23 pm

Mental Health America of Augusta presents Community Connections Initiative on Bipolar Disorder to be presented by VA Reach Region One in collaboration with Dr. Katie Howell, MSW, James Vann and Dr. Adam Kaul, M.D., Thursday, May 25th, 6 pm-8:00 pm in the Francis Auditorium at Mary Baldwin University, 227 E. Frederick St., Staunton.

healthcareDr. Kaul is a psychiatrist in private practice in Richmond.  He specializes in ‪Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Geriatrics.  He is the Medical Director for The VA REACH program for Regions One and Four.

Katie Howell, MSW is the Clinical Director for The VA REACH program for Region One.

James Vann is the Director of The VA REACH program for Region One.

The REACH program is part of the community crisis system created to support individuals living with intellectual or developmental disabilities with co-occurring behavioral health needs. REACH supports are provided to reduce the risk of homelessness, hospitalization, admission to institutions, or incarceration through assessment, training, short term therapeutic in-home, and center based supports.

This is a free program and open to the public.  Please contact the MHA-A, for reservations at 540-886-7181 or mhaa@ntelos.net for more information.

