Bills blocking TRAP abortion restrictions killed in Senate committee

The Senate Education and Health Committee killed proposals by Senator Jennifer Wexton (D-Loudoun), SB 1549, and Senator Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), SB 1424, to strip the Virginia Code of its unconstitutional TRAP provisions.

SB 1424 would have allowed a woman to waive the requirement establishing a mandatory time period before an abortion may be performed.

SB 1549 would have eliminated medically-unnecessary procedures currently required prior to an abortion.

Said Senator Wexton, “‪Women are already making the most difficult decision of their lives. We don’t need to make it any harder for them. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, among others, has made it clear that these provisions in the Code of Virginia serve no medical purpose. The courts have determined them to be unconstitutional. Why my colleagues are resorting to unconstitutional and medically dubious means to block women from controlling their own bodies is something I encourage Virginians to inquire about.”

Said Senator Locke, “So many times we hear our colleagues bemoan unnecessary government regulation but, for some reason when it comes to women’s healthcare, they believe the more burdensome the regulations, the better. It’s a travesty that in 2017 we still have politicians focused on getting between women and their doctors. One of my colleagues even claimed the change in the Code we were trying to make was immaterial. I don’t think women and men came from all over the state to speak to legislation that is immaterial.”

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam said he is “disappointed to learn that a Senate committee today supported a policy that blocks a woman’s access to reproductive health care.”

“The required waiting period is another example of government getting between a patient and her doctor. In the last few days, we have seen an unprecedented assault on women’s reproductive health care in Washington, DC, and today we witnessed the same in Richmond. I will continue to be a fierce advocate for access to quality, affordable health care for all Virginia women,” Northam said.