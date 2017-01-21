Bill to streamline small business licensure passes Senate

Senator Jeremy McPike’s (D-Prince William) bill, SB1113, to provide optional bonding for Class A and B contractors, passed through the Virginia Senate with unanimous support.

Said Senator McPike, “The current backlog in contractor application processing times is unacceptable and unnecessary. It takes some folks up to 8 weeks to get verified and approved before they can get to work. What this bill does is it eliminates a big chunk of the bureaucratic burden of the licensure process in a way that does not adversely impact the rigorous standards in place to ensure worker and consumer safety. Contractors will be able to get to work faster. I am pleased to have been in a position to champion this cause in the Virginia Senate.​”​

Said Senate Democratic Leader Senator Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax), “As part of our plan to expand the economy, it is necessary to facilitate the licensure process, clear up the backlog and allow these contractors to set up more quickly. Democrats stand for economic growth and removing obstacles to earning a paycheck. When this Caucus has a chance to promote opportunity for all Virginians, we will take it. You can take that to the bank.”