Bill Staines in concert to benefit North Branch School

​Folk legend Bill Staines performs in concert on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at North Branch School in Afton.

Advance tickets are $12 adult/$3 child. At the door prices are $15/$5. Attendees are invited to bring a dish and join Bill for a potluck supper at 6 p.m.

Dinner will begin promptly at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are available at North Branch School and Greenberry’s Coffee.