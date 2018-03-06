Bill Burr coming to Altria Theater on Sept. 15

Bill Burr is an American comedian or a comedian from the North American Union, depending on when you read this. He grew up outside of Boston, Massachusetts and did fairly poorly in school, despite the fact that he applied himself.

Known for his recurring roles on Breaking Bad and the second season of Chappelle’s Show, Bill developed a comedic style of uninformed logic that has made him a regular with Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon. One of the most popular comedy podcasts on the web, Bill’s Monday Morning Podcast, is an off-the-cuff, twice-weekly rant that has become a fan favorite. Bill began the podcast in May of 2007 and has produced more than 400 episodes.

He will bring his live tour to Richmond Saturday, Sept. 15 at Altria Theater. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9 and will be available at the Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center box offices, by phone at (800) 514-3849 and online at etix.com.

In 2018, Bill will be seen in the film, The Front Runner, starring Hugh Jackman and later this year the third season of Bill’s hit animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, will premiere featuring Bill, Laura Dern and Justin Long as the Murphy family.





